LIVE: Huge £3.6 million Set For Life jackpot TONIGHT after EuroMillions and Lotto numbers revealed

LIVE National Lottery draw: Huge £3.6 million Set For Life jackpot revealed TONIGHT after EuroMillions and Lotto numbers revealed

THE Set For Life draw will take place this evening, with one lucky winner having a chance to win £10,000 per month for the next 30 years.

The draw will take place at 8 p.m. this evening, and the results will be posted right here minutes later.

Meanwhile, a lucky British couple could win £55 million in Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw.

Although there are no guarantees in any EuroMillions draw, many people can’t pass up the chance to become millionaires.

Whether you play every week or just once in a while, most people have calculated the odds against them.

Players select five numbers from 1 to 50 and two Lucky Stars from 1 to 12, but certain numbers appear to appear more frequently than others.

Number 20 has been drawn 66 times, according to EuroMillions statistics.

It is closely followed by numbers 23 and 5, both of which have appeared 64 times.

The number 27 has been a winning ball on 63 occasions, while the number 42 has appeared on 60 occasions.

If you win tonight’s set for life draw, you could receive £10,000 every month for the next 30 years.

It is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., with the results posted on our blog.

A WOMAN who won £10,000 a month for 30 years on the National Lottery Set For Life game quit her job to join her husband as a ghost hunter.

Laura Hoyle, 39, a part-time paranormal investigator, has quit her day job to pursue her spooky passion with Kirk Stevens, 37, following their big win.

The 39-year-old is used to being surprised, having discovered she had won a life-changing sum of money when she thought she had only won a fiver.

Laura was able to quit her job at a logistics firm right away after realizing that the money would allow her to devote her time to her ghost-hunting hobby full-time.

More information is available at this link.

In the year ending 31 March 2021, total ticket sales of £8,373.9 million:

The Thunderball is the game with the best chances of winning the top prize.

The odds of winning the jackpots, according to the National Lottery website, are:

Any money left over from a game played in the United Kingdom after 180 days is donated to National Lottery projects all over the country.

People in Ireland have only half as much time to claim, with only 90 days until the prize money runs out…

