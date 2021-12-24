LIVE LOTTERY RESULT: After the HUGE 122221 Powerball jackpot, the Mega Millions winning numbers will be drawn.

LIVE LOTTERY RESULT: After the HUGE 122221 Powerball jackpot, the 241221 Mega Millions winning numbers will be drawn.

Massive Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are up for grabs, so lottery players could win big right around the holidays.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on December 22 were 07, 16, 19, 48, and 68.

The Powerball had a value of 15 and the Power Play had a value of 2x.

Without a grand prize winner, the Powerball jackpot has risen to (dollar)400 million, with a cash value of (dollar)292 million.

In the meantime, the Mega Millions jackpot has risen to (dollar)187 million, with a cash option of (dollar)134.3 million, ahead of the December 24 drawing.

The Mega Millions drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Powerball lottery numbers are drawn three times a week at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Please visit our lottery live blog for the most up-to-date information and winning numbers.

What exactly is a tenfold multiplier?

If the advertised jackpot annuity is less than (dollar)150 million, the Powerball 10X multiplier is activated.

The Power Play option, which costs (dollar)1 per play, doubles your winnings.

Following a winner’s death, payments are made.

Mega Millions winners who opt for the annuity option will receive a lump sum payment immediately followed by 29 annual payments.

The remaining installments will be paid to the winner’s designated beneficiary or the winner’s estate if a winner dies before receiving all of their payments, according to the lottery website.

If Powerball is won by more than one person,

If multiple people win the Powerball jackpot, the prize will be split evenly among the winners.

In most states, all other prizes, ranging from (dollar)1 million to (dollar)4, have fixed prize amounts and will be paid in full to the winners.

Part two of determining the Grand Prize

Another important factor in the estimated Powerball jackpot is the cost of funding an annuity prize.

Interest rates on securities purchased to fund prize payments make up the annuity factor.

According to the lottery, the higher the interest rates, the higher the advertised Grand Prize.

What factors are taken into account when deciding on the Grand Prize?

Game sales and the annuity factor are the two most important factors in estimating the advertised Powerball Grand Prize.

Seasonality or a large Mega Millions jackpot, according to the lottery’s website, are two factors that affect game sales.

When compared to a Wednesday drawing, Saturday drawings typically have higher ticket sales.

The Mega Millions drawings are still going on.

The following are steps to take in order to be ready for a Mega Millions drawing:

What is the location of the Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET at the WSB-TV studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

A successful Mega Millions drawing is dependent on a number of factors, including…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.