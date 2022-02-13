LIVE LOTTERY RESULT – Powerball jackpot winning numbers 021222 drawn after Mega Millions prize 021122

The huge (dollar)172 million prize on offer in Saturday’s Powerball jackpot could instantly make someone wealthy.

The winning numbers in the Powerball drawing on Saturday were 8, 10, 21, 41, and 62.

The Power Play multiplier was 3x, and the Powerball was 7.

The winning Mega Millions lottery numbers on Friday night were 11, 16, 23, 24, and 30.

The Mega Ball had a value of 24 and the Megaplier had a value of three times.

For the cash prize, the jackpot is still a sizable (dollar)28 million.

Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held.

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11 p.m. ET are Powerball drawing days.

For the most up-to-date information, check out our lottery live blog…

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday

The winning Powerball numbers were 8, 10, 21, 41, and 62 on Saturday’s drawing.

The Powerball number was seven, and the Power Play multiplier was three times.

Gambling addiction resources are available.

The Powerball website has resources and information on the dangers of gambling addiction.

“Gambling can become a problem for some people.”

There are a number of helpful resources listed below if you or someone you know has a gambling problem,” it says.

Association of Problem Gambling Service Administratorswww.apgsa.orgNational Council on Problem Gambling24 Hour Confidential National HelplineCall: 1-800-522-4700Chat: ncpgambling.orgchatText: 1-800-522-4700National Council on Problem Gambling24 Hour Confidential National HelplineCall: 1-800-522-4700Association of Problem Gambling Service Administratorswww.apgsa.orgAssociation of Problem Gambling Service AdministratorsAssociation of Problem Gambling Service Administrators

Sign your lottery winning ticket.

Anyone can claim their prize if they sign a winning ticket and show photo identification.

Anyone claiming your ticket as their own will be prevented by signing it.

The lottery is one of the most popular pastimes among Americans.

According to reports, lottery tickets cost more than video games, movies, music, sports teams, and music combined.

According to The Atlantic, Americans spend over $70 billion per year on lottery tickets.

The winning strategy of one Mega Millions winner

In November, a Michigan man won (dollar)2 million in a Mega Millions drawing after matching five white balls and choosing the Megaplier.

He claimed to have played the game on a weekly basis for years, using the same set of numbers each time.

When he looked up the winning numbers online, his consistency paid off.

He told WDIV, “I thought, ‘Wait a minute, these numbers are familiar.'”

“When I realized what I’d won, I summoned my wife to inspect the ticket.

We were both taken aback, and it still hasn’t hit us!”

Winners’ financial guidance

Officials from the lottery strongly advise large prize winners to seek professional financial advice.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, according to Mega Millions’ website, provides a number of services.