LIVE LOTTERY RESULTS – 010822 Powerball winning numbers will be revealed tonight, with a (dollar)20 million jackpot.

Lottery results LIVE – 010822 Powerball winning numbers will be revealed tonight, with a (dollar)20 million jackpot.

With a (dollar)20 million jackpot, the winning numbers for Saturday’s Powerball will be revealed tonight.

Meanwhile, on Friday, January 7, the winning Mega Millions numbers were 7, 56, 29, 43, and 57.

The Megaball had a value of 06, and the Megaplier had a value of 3x.

Mega Millions draws take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next one taking place on Tuesday, January 4.

Friday’s drawing took place ahead of Saturday’s Powerball drawing, which has a prize pool of (dollar)20 million up for grabs.

The Powerball lottery numbers are drawn three times a week at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

How do you go about claiming a prize?

Prizes must be claimed in the jurisdiction in which the winning ticket was purchased.

According to the Powerball website, players can claim prizes worth up to (dollar)600 at any licensed lottery retailer in the jurisdiction where they purchased the ticket.

Prizes worth more than (dollar)600 can be claimed at lottery headquarters or at some lottery offices, depending on the amount.

If you have any questions, you should contact your lottery.

How much money is left on the table that isn’t claimed?

According to lottery expert Brett Jacobson, nearly $3 billion went unclaimed in the 12-month period ending June 2017.

There were over 160 unclaimed prizes worth (dollar)1 million or more in 2017.

What happens to prizes that aren’t claimed?

“Unclaimed prizes are kept by the lottery jurisdiction,” according to the Powerball website.

That money is usually returned to the states that sold tickets for the game.

From there, each state has its own set of rules that govern what happens to the money.

It’s returned to the players in some cases.

What is the deadline for claiming prizes?

According to the Powerball website, Powerball tickets typically have a 90-day to one-year expiration date, depending on where they were purchased.

Your ticket’s expiration date will most likely be printed on the back.

If it isn’t, contact the lottery office in your state.

Continued Mega Millions drawings

The following are some suggestions for getting ready for a Mega Millions drawing:

What is the location of the Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET at the WSB-TV studio in Atlanta, Georgia.

A successful Mega Millions drawing requires a lot of work, including three hours of preparation despite the fact that the drawing only lasts 60 seconds.

A minimum jackpot amount is set for Powerball.

The Powerball jackpots start at (dollar)20 million and go up from there.

Every time there is no winner in a drawing, the jackpot will grow based on projected ticket sales before the next drawing.

The prize money will be reset to… after a jackpot is won.

