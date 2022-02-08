LIVE LOTTERY RESULTS – 020822 Mega Millions winning numbers will be drawn before the 020922 Powerball jackpot is announced.

LIVE LOTTERY RESULTS – 020822 Mega Millions winning numbers will be drawn before the 020922 Powerball jackpot is won.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on February 9, 2022, with a jackpot of (dollar)158 million.

The next jackpot is worth (dollar)107.8 million in cash.

The previous drawing, with a jackpot of (dollar)147 million, took place on February 7, 2022.

The winning numbers on Monday night were 5, 15, 38, 47, and 65.

The Power Play was three times and the Power Ball was ten.

In addition, Mega Millions drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11 p.m. ET are Powerball drawing days.

Runners-up get a lot of money.

Despite the fact that Mega Millions winners receive the largest payouts, runners-up may also be rewarded handsomely.

According to the Mega Millions website, it’s the only lottery drawing with a second prize of up to (dollar)5 million dollars.

Part 3 of our explanation of lottery tickets and scratch-offs

Powerball and Mega Millions ticket prices have remained stable at (dollar)2.

The cost of scratch-off games varies depending on the game.

Some are as low as (dollar)1 and as high as (dollar)20.

Both lottery tickets and scratch-off games have different jackpots and potential winnings.

Part 2 of our explanation of lottery tickets and scratch-offs

You can choose which game you want to play with scratch-off tickets.

Apart from that, there are no options for numbers.

You can choose your numbers if you’re playing a lottery game like Powerball or Mega Millions, or you can play at random.

Lottery and scratch-off tickets are explained.

Scratch-off tickets give you immediate gratification because you can find out whether or not you’ve won a prize just minutes after purchasing them.

You’ll have to wait to see if you’ve won because lottery tickets have fixed drawings.