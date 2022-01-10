LIVE LOTTERY RESULTS: 11022 Powerball winning numbers were drawn ahead of the 11122 Mega Millions jackpot worth (dollar)300 million.

Lottery results are in real time, with the 11022 Powerball winning numbers being drawn ahead of the 11122 Mega Millions jackpot worth (dollar)300 million.

THE POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS FOR MONDAY’S GAME WILL BE DRAWN TONIGHT.

If anyone correctly guesses the winning numbers, they could win (dollar)30 million.

At 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, the Powerball lottery numbers are drawn.

The drawing takes place ahead of Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, which has a prize pool of (dollar)300 million.

Mega Millions drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our lottery live blog…

Which lottery is more likely to win: Powerball or Mega Millions?

The Powerball has a one in 292 million chance of winning.

Mega Millions has a one in 302.6 million chance of winning.

Mega Millions jackpot to be won in 2021

On January 22, 2021, a (dollar)1.050 billion prize, or (dollar)776.6 million in cash, was won in the Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Wolverine FLL Club of Oakland County, Michigan, won the huge prize.

Winners default on their debts

According to estimates, 70% of lottery winners spend all of their winnings within a year.

Within seven years of winning the jackpot, they lose the rest of their money.

Help with gambling addiction

The Powerball website has resources and information on the dangers of gambling addiction.

“Gambling can turn into a problem for some people.”

There are a number of helpful resources listed below if you or someone you know has a gambling problem,” it reads.

National Council on Problem Gambling24-Hour Confidential National HelplineCall: 1-800-522-4700Chat: ncpgambling.orgchatText: 1-800-522-4700Association of Problem Gambling Service Administratorswww.apgsa.orgNational Council on Problem Gambling24-Hour Confidential National HelplineCall: 1-800-522-4700Association of Problem Gambling Service Administratorswww.apgsa.org

Part three of the distinction between lottery tickets and scratch-offs

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets remain at (dollar)2.

The cost of a scratch-off game varies by game.

Some are as cheap as (dollar)1, while others can be as expensive as (dollar)20.

Both lottery tickets and scratch-off games have different jackpots and potential winnings.

Part two of the comparison of lottery tickets and scratch-offs

You can choose which game you want to play with scratch-off tickets, but there are no numbers to pick from.

You can choose your numbers in a lottery game like Powerball or Mega Millions, but you can also play at random.

What’s the difference between scratch-offs and lottery tickets?

Scratch-off tickets give you immediate gratification because you can find out whether or not you’ve won a prize just minutes after purchasing them.

Because lottery tickets have set drawings, you’ll have to wait to find out if you’ve won.

Mega Millions jackpot history

According to Mega Millions, 23 jackpots totaling more than (dollar)300 million have been won.

