LIVE LOTTERY RESULTS: 122521 Powerball winning numbers are drawn ahead of the massive 122821 Mega Millions jackpot.

LIVE LOTTERY RESULTS: 122521 Powerball winning numbers were drawn ahead of the massive 122821 Mega Millions jackpot.

After last night’s huge (dollar)187 million Mega Millions lottery, tonight’s Christmas Powerball jackpot is worth a whopping (dollar)400 million.

The Powerball jackpot is now at (dollar)400 million, with a cash value of (dollar)292 million, after no grand prize winner was announced on December 22.

Mega Millions numbers for December 24 were 16, 17, 25, 36, 37, and Megaball 16. The Megaplier was 2x.

The Mega Millions jackpot will be worth (dollar)201 million in the next drawing.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Powerball lottery numbers are drawn three times a week, at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Please visit our lottery live blog for the most up-to-date winning numbers and information.

Mega Millions jackpots in different states

Mega Millions expanded its coverage to include all US lotteries, including the Virgin Islands, in 2010.

Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin are among the states where jackpots have been awarded.

The winners in California are unable to remain anonymous.

Some states, such as California, make it illegal for lottery winners to be identified.

Before playing for cash, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with your state’s lottery regulations.

Is it possible to keep the winner’s identity hidden?

Another option is not to tell anyone you won the lottery or to drastically alter your lifestyle to avoid having your identity revealed.

It is also possible to remain anonymous by deleting social media accounts, changing phone numbers, and addresses.

Is it possible to remain anonymous if you win the lottery?

There are several options for remaining anonymous when claiming a lottery prize.

Purchasing a lottery ticket in a state where winners are not required to reveal their identities is a good way to keep your identity hidden.

The first Mega Millions game attracted players.

The six states that participated in the first Mega Millions drawing were Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Virginia.

Back then, the game was known as the Big Game.

Winning does not make you happy.

According to a study, winning a few million dollars can improve one’s mood, but the joy is usually fleeting.

According to the researchers:

“The rush of winning the lottery will wear off after a while.

If everything is measured by how far it deviates from a previous experience baseline, even the most positive events will eventually lose their impact as they are absorbed into the new baseline against which future events are measured.”

When was the last time the Powerball was drawn?

A brand-new Powerball drawing has been released…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.