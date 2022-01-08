LIVE LOTTERY RESULTS: 1722 Mega Millions winning numbers were drawn ahead of the 1822 Powerball jackpot.

LIVE LOTTERY RESULT: 1722 Mega Millions winning numbers are drawn ahead of the 1822 Powerball jackpot.

If the (dollar)278 million Mega Millions jackpot is won, one lucky person could become instantly wealthy.

The winning Mega Millions numbers were 7, 56, 29, 43, and 57 on Friday, January 7.

The Megaball number was 06, and the Megaplier was three times.

Mega Millions draws take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next one taking place on January 4th.

Friday’s drawing took place ahead of Saturday’s Powerball, which has a prize pool of (dollar)20 million up for grabs.

The Powerball lottery numbers are drawn three times a week at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

safeframe1-0-38htmlcontainer.html https:048f21b2de0e58dd92766771d0e0cfc1.safeframe.googlesyndication.comsafeframe1-0-38htmlcontainer.html https:048f21b2de0e58dd92766771d0e0cfc1.safeframe.googlesyndication.comsafeframe1-0-38htmlcon

For the most up-to-date information, visit our lottery live blog…

What are the principles behind Powerball multipliers?

“Until the Powerball jackpot is won,” according to the Powerball website.

Players choose five numbers between 1 and 69, as well as one Powerball number between 1 and 26.

“For an additional (dollar)1 per play, players can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times.”

How to buy lottery tickets in each state

Not every state allows lottery ticket purchases with a credit or debit card.

You can buy lottery tickets with a credit card in 21 states, but not in the remaining 29.

Some stores will not allow you to use a card because of their own policies, so it’s best to have cash on hand if you plan to buy lottery tickets.

How likely is it that you will win the lottery?

You have a one in 13,983,816 chance of hitting all six numbers if you play Powerball or Mega Millions.

To put things in perspective, the odds of becoming President of the United States or a major Hollywood star are higher, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try.

Who is the all-time biggest lottery winner?

Gloria C Mackenzie won the (dollar)590 million Powerball jackpot in 2013.

According to Jacksonville.com, after taxes, the 84-year-old made about (dollar)278 million.

Although there have been groups and multiple winners who have hit larger jackpots together, the Zephyrhills, Florida resident remains the largest individual lottery winner of all time.

How much of your winnings can the IRS tax?

The IRS has the authority to take up to 40% of lottery winnings.

Depending on the state where the winner resides, the winnings may be subject to additional taxes.

When did the Powerball game start?

Powerball was first released in the United States in 1992.

In January 2016, it set a world record jackpot of (dollar)1.586 billion.

California, Florida, and Tennessee shared the record prize.

Mega Millions jackpot history

According to Mega Millions, 23 jackpots totaling more than (dollar)300 million have been won…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.