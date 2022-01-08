LIVE LOTTERY RESULTS: After 1422 Mega Millions prizes, 1522 Powerball winning numbers were drawn in a huge jackpot.

LIVE LOTTERY RESULT: After 1422 Mega Millions prizes, 1522 Powerball winning numbers were drawn in a massive jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot was increased to an estimated cash value of (dollar)448.4 million on Wednesday night, making it the seventh-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

On Wednesday, January 5, the winning Powerball numbers were 06, 14, 25, 33, and 46.

The Powerball number was 17 and the Power Play option was 2X.

In the meantime, there was no grand prize winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery, but four players took home (dollar)1 million.

Mega Millions draws take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, with the next one taking place on January 4th.

The Powerball lottery numbers are drawn three times a week, at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Keep in mind that your winnings can and will be taxed.

The IRS has the authority to take up to 40% of lottery winnings.

Depending on the state where the winner resides, the winnings may be subject to additional taxes.

When must I report my lottery winnings to the IRS?

If you win more than (dollar)600, your state must notify the IRS.

Following a winner’s death, payments are made.

Mega Millions winners who opt for the annuity option get a lump sum payment right away, followed by 29 annual payments.

According to the lottery website, if a winner dies before receiving all of their payments, the remaining installments will be paid to the winner’s designated beneficiary or to the winner’s estate.

The Mega Millions drawings are still going on.

The following are some suggestions for getting ready for a Mega Millions drawing:

Where are the Mega Millions drawings held?

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Millions drawings are held at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia.

A successful Mega Millions drawing requires a lot of work, including three hours of preparation despite the fact that the drawing takes less than 60 seconds.

Winners’ financial guidance

Officials from the lottery strongly advise large prize winners to seek professional financial advice.

According to Mega Millions’ website, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants provides a variety of financial planning tools and can assist in the search for a personal financial specialist.

Isn’t there a lottery in every state?

There are only six states in the United States that do not have state lotteries.

They also don’t sell tickets for the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpots.

Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah are the five states in question.

The first Mega Millions game attracted players.

Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, and a few other states

