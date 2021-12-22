LIVE LOTTERY RESULTS: The 122221 Powerball winning numbers will be drawn TONIGHT after the massive 122121 Mega Millions jackpot has been won.

If the Powerball jackpot is won, ONE lucky winner could become instantly wealthy.

The Powerball jackpot is (dollar)378 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11 p.m. ET, the Powerball lottery numbers are drawn three times a week.

The most recent drawing follows Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot of (dollar)171 million.

On December 21, the winning numbers were 25, 31, 58, 64, and 67.

The MegaBall had a value of 24 and the MegaPlier had a value of three times the MegaBall.

On Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET, Mega Million drawings are held.

Please visit our lottery live blog for the most up-to-date information and winning numbers.

How much money is left unclaimed?

According to Brett Jacobson, a lottery expert, nearly (dollar)3 billion went unclaimed in the 12-month period ending June 2017.

More than 160 prizes worth (dollar)1 million or more went unclaimed in 2017.

What happens to prizes that aren’t claimed?

“Unclaimed prizes are kept by the lottery jurisdiction,” according to the Powerball website.

This means that the funds are usually returned to the states that sold tickets for the game.

From there, each state has its own set of rules that govern what happens to the money.

It is occasionally returned to the players.

What is the height of (dollar)378million?

The Powerball website helps put the jackpot’s size into perspective.

A graph depicts how high (dollar)100 bills could be stacked.

A (dollar)40 million jackpot would be 145 feet tall, equal to the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC.

According to the website, a jackpot of more than (dollar)300 million would reach 1,063 feet, or more than twice the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

If Powerball is won by more than one person,

If multiple people win the Powerball jackpot, the prize will be split evenly among the winners.

In most states, all other prizes, from (dollar)1 million to (dollar)4, are fixed prize amounts that will be paid in full to the winners.