LIVE LOTTERY RESULTS – The massive 12272021 Powerball jackpot of (dollar)416MILLION will be drawn TONIGHT before the 122821 Mega Millions jackpot.

The massive Powerball lottery, worth (dollar)416 million, will be drawn TONIGHT before the 122821 Mega Millions lottery.

On Saturday, December 25, the winning numbers for the Christmas Powerball were 27, 29, 45, 55, and 58.

The Powerball number was two, and the Power Play was three times.

The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing will be worth (dollar)201 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

At 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, the Powerball lottery numbers are drawn.

Addiction to gambling support

The Powerball website provides resources and information about gambling addiction.

“Gambling can become a problem for some people.”

There are a number of helpful resources listed below if you or someone you know has a gambling problem,” the statement reads.

What are my chances of winning?

The chances of hitting all six numbers in a game like Powerball or Mega Millions are one in 13,983,816.

Although your chances of becoming President of the United States or a major Hollywood star are slim, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try.

Is it possible for the winners to remain anonymous?

Another option is to keep your identity hidden by not telling anyone you won the lottery or by drastically altering your lifestyle.

It is also possible to remain anonymous by deleting social media accounts, changing phone numbers, and addresses.

The winners in California are unable to remain anonymous.

Some states, such as California, make it illegal to remain anonymous if you win the lottery.

Before playing for cash, it’s a good idea to check your state’s lottery winnings regulations.

Is it possible to remain anonymous if you win the lottery?

There are several options for claiming a lottery prize while remaining anonymous.

Purchasing a lottery ticket in a state where winners are not required to come forward is a good way to keep your identity hidden.

Continued reporting of lottery swindles

More information on fake lottery and other scams can be found at http://www.consumer.ftc.govarticles0086-international-lottery-scams.

Call toll-free 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357) to file a complaint or obtain free information.

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, contact your local police department or sheriff’s office, as well as the state police.

Lottery scams should be reported.

If you’re told you can “verify” your prize by calling a specific phone number, that number could be part of a lottery scam.

You should look it up rather than calling it…

