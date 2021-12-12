LIVE LOTTO RESULT: Brits are being urged to check their tickets for the Lottery Rolldown, which has a £11.7 million jackpot and a Thunderball draw.

LIVE LOTTO RESULT: Brits are being urged to double-check their tickets for the Lottery Rolldown, which features a £11.7 million jackpot and the Thunderball draw.

The LOTTO results for yesterday’s draw have been released, with a jackpot of £11.7 million up for grabs.

The Rolldown, which took place yesterday and gave winners bigger prizes, has prompted Brits to double-check their tickets.

Last night’s Thunderball numbers were also revealed, but there will be no draws tonight.

The Thunderball numbers from last night were:

The Thunderball was 11 at 07 12 28 34 37.

The Lotto numbers from last night were:

The Bonus ball was 38, and the numbers were 06 13 14 15 31 33.

Gillian Bayford, a Euromillions mum, is embroiled in a family feud over her share of the £148 million jackpot.

Gillian McCulloch, 44, accused her father Ian McCulloch, 72, of attempting to seize control of the fortune she shared with her ex-boyfriend Adrian Bayford, 46.

“It made them bitter and greedy,” the Dundee mother of two said of Ian, Brenda, and brother Colin, 42.

She also described how she gave them a £20 million slice of her fortune only to have them return for more.

“It’s upsetting and raw,” Gillian, who owns a property firm in Dundee, said.

Everyone was supposed to be ecstatic because of the money.

“However, it has made my close relatives obnoxious and greedy.”

First and foremost, choose the appropriate game.

The lottery can refer to a variety of games, each with its own set of odds and jackpots.

You have a better chance of winning if you play a game with smaller odds.

Second, increase the number of tickets you purchase.

This may seem self-evident, but there are several approaches.

Aside from simply spending more money, joining a syndicate or pool is another way to increase your chances of winning.

It doesn’t matter if this group is made up of friends, family, coworkers, or even strangers.

A syndicate, also known as a pool, is a group of people who buy a certain number of tickets and agree to split any winnings equally.

Despite winning £1.8 million in the National Lottery, a dinner lady continues to live in her council house, shop at Primark, and drive a Kia.

Trish Emson, 51, explained that money or her millionaire status had no effect on her or her partner Graham Norton, 51, who is still a decorator.

The down-to-earth couple has even managed to keep their 17-year-old son Benjamin in line by refusing to give him pocket money.

“Being wealthy does not make you posh or a better person,” the modest mother from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, said.

“I’m not one for bragging about money or showing off, and I..”

