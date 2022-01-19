LIVE National Lottery draw: £2 million Lotto jackpot up for grabs TONIGHT after EuroMillions numbers announced

LIVE National Lottery draw: £2 million Lotto jackpot is up for grabs TONIGHT after EuroMillions numbers are revealed

THE National Lottery is back this evening, with a jackpot of £2 million to be won.

You can watch the draw live on this page, with the winning numbers being revealed shortly after 8 p.m.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 12, 19, 24, 30, and the Lucky Stars were 02 and 05 for Tuesday’s game.

11-17-19-22-27-03 were the winning Thunderball numbers.

When you’re a new millionaire, the possibilities are endless: a LUXURY vacation, an expensive shopping spree, a flashy new car.

But, as recently skint Michael ‘Lotto Lout’ Carroll will attest, such vast wealth should not be frittered away carelessly.

However, not everyone has such frivolous plans for their lottery winnings.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most unusual ways people have celebrated their newly acquired wealth.

More information is available here.

On November 19, 1994, the first National Lottery draw was held, with seven winners sharing a jackpot of £5,874,778.

The biggest prize ever won by a single ticket holder was £42 million, which was won in 1996.

In November of 2020, Gareth Bull, a 49-year-old builder, won £41 million and decided to demolish his bungalow to make way for a luxury manor house with a pool.

A WOMAN who won £10,000 a month for the next 30 years on the National Lottery’s Set For Life game quit her job to join her husband as a ghost hunter.

After their big win, part-time paranormal investigator Laura Hoyle, 39, has decided to leave her day job to pursue her spooky passion with Kirk Stevens, 37.

The 39-year-old is no stranger to surprises, having won a life-changing sum of money after initially believing she had only won a fiver.

Laura was able to quit her job at a logistics company right away after realizing that the money would allow her to devote her full-time attention to her ghost-hunting hobby.

More information is available here.

You choose five main numbers and two Lucky Stars for EuroMillions, which is drawn twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Since EuroMillions began in February 2004, the five most frequently drawn main numbers have been 23, 44, 50, 19, and 37.

The two of them…

