LIVE National Lottery draw: £3.6 million Set For Life jackpot up for grabs TONIGHT following Lotto and EuroMillions.

Last night, the National Lottery returned with a tidy £2 million jackpot up for grabs.

03, 13, 41, 50, 56, and 57 were the winning numbers in Wednesday’s Lotto draw.

The Bonus Ball, of course, was 58.

Meanwhile, the winning EuroMillions numbers for Tuesday’s game were 3, 12, 19, 24, 30, and the Lucky Stars were 02 and 05.

A £115 million jackpot would almost certainly change not only your life, but the lives of everyone you’ve ever cared about as well.

That is most likely why Frances and Patrick Connolly decided to distribute half of their winnings to 175 people.

Last year, Frances said, “We won £114,969,775.70 and we’ve given away more than half of it.”

“That’s a total of £60 million in love.”

What makes me even happier is that every single person to whom we’ve given money has passed some of it on to others.

I can’t remember a day when I haven’t smiled since winning the lottery.”

More information can be found here.

A MOTHER OF TWO stayed to finish her shift at a care home after learning she had won £1 million on a lottery scratchcard.

Sara Thomas, 26, was stunned and asked coworkers to call Camelot to confirm that her jackpot was real.

Sean Warner, her 28-year-old partner, was informed of the situation and advised her to take the rest of the day off, but she refused.

“I was gobsmacked when I won,” Sara, from Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales, said.

“When I told Sean, he advised me to leave work for the day, but we were short-staffed, and I didn’t want to disappoint the girls, so I stayed.”

“It was a bit of a blur the rest of the day.”

The best scratchcard to pick up, according to Oddschecker, is £500 Loaded, which has odds of 1 in 3.15.

You could win £500 for just a fiver.

