LIVE National Lottery draw: £5.3 million Lotto jackpot up for grabs TONIGHT after EuroMillions numbers announced

Because no one won the jackpot in Saturday’s National Lottery draw, the top prize for tonight’s drawing is expected to be £5.3 million.

Four lucky winners shared the next largest prize of £1 million for matching five numbers and the bonus ball on Saturday, while 83 players took home £1,750 for matching five of the six numbers.

At 8 p.m., the draw will take place, followed by the Thunderball draw at 8.15 p.m.

Always gamble responsibly.

And when the fun is over, it’s time to call it a day.

Richard Lustig told ABC News that he re-invested all of his lottery winnings and advised using hand-picked sequential numbers and repeating the same numbers.

Lustig’s total winnings total $1,052,205.58, or £766,736.95 in British pounds.

Winning a lottery jackpot is a dream come true for most people, but it can quickly turn into a nightmare for those under the age of 25 who have won millions before learning how to manage money.

Many people have stated that great wealth comes with a slew of unimaginable problems.

Callie Rogers has been on a personal roller coaster since winning £1.8 million at the age of 16 in 2003, in addition to undergoing a radical physical transformation.

She spent her money on parties, plastic surgery, and drugs, and she claimed she thought she was going to die after being assaulted by two women on a night out in 2018.

Jane Park of Edinburgh won £1 million after purchasing her first lottery ticket at the age of 17 in 2013.

The adolescent quit her £8-an-hour admin job and spent the money on cars, vacations, clothes, and cosmetic surgery.

Dogs are frequently referred to as “man’s best friend,” but lucky rescue Lucy appears to understand this better than most.

After being “abandoned on the mountainside” in Brecon Beacons, Wales, in 2018, Faye and Richard Davies discovered her “starving and terrified.”

The couple won £1 million on the EuroMillions just a few weeks ago, and they decided to put some of the money towards treating the poor dog.

They paid £20,000 for a private field for Lucy to play in after realizing she was too scared to go for walks.

“She was terrified of people, other dogs, and water,” Faye explained to the Mirror. “Dog walks were a nightmare for her.”

“Then, just down the road, a half-acre field became available for sale a few weeks after our win, and we bought it for Lucy.”

