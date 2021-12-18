LIVE National Lottery Results – Check your tickets for a £11.7 million Lotto Rolldown jackpot and a Thunderball draw win!

Over the weekend, a huge £11.7 million National Lottery jackpot was up for grabs.

The Rolldown, which took place on Saturday and gave winners bigger prizes, has urged Brits to double-check tickets.

Last night’s Thunderball numbers were also revealed, but there were no draws.

This evening, the Set For Life Draw returns, with punters having the chance to win £10k every month for the next 30 years.

At around 8 p.m., the draw results will be announced.

Earlier this month, a syndicate of 53 NHS workers won £118,044 on EuroMillions.

In the draw on October 8, they matched five numbers and a lucky star.

The members of the syndicate are mostly pharmacy staff at Morriston Hospital in Swansea, and they range in age from 20 to 63.

Throughout the pandemic, they have been working nonstop.

“It’s been a scary time for all of us,” said pharmacy technician Kim Owen, 61.

Members of the Pharmily Crew, the syndicate’s name, will each receive £2,227.

The majority of people say they’ll use their share of the money to go on vacations in the sun.

Every week, National Lottery players raise around £30 million for good causes, so even if you don’t win, you can help some of the country’s most vulnerable people.

Avoid making the same mistake twice.

Another great tip is to always pick numbers that haven’t been drawn in the previous week’s lottery.

While it may appear that 3 is a lucky number, just because it appeared in the previous draw does not guarantee that it will appear again in the future.

Odds and evens are two different types of bets that you can make.

Experts estimate that all-odd and all-even lineups are drawn less than 3% of the time.

Because there are seven gaps to fill, it’s best to choose three odd and two even numbers, or two odd and three even numbers.

In 68 percent of EuroMillions draws, one of these patterns will appear.

Avoid using the same last four digits.

It’s a good idea to mix things up when it comes to the second digit of your numbers, just like it is with odds and evens.

Even if you believe that the number seven is lucky for you, consider this…

