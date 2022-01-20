LIVE National Lottery results for Wednesday, January 19th, with a £2 million jackpot up for grabs TONIGHT

Winning numbers for the National Lottery draw on Wednesday, January 19th, with a £2 million jackpot up for grabs TONIGHT

THE National Lottery is back this evening, with a jackpot of £2 million to be won.

You can watch the draw live on this page, and the winning numbers will be announced shortly after 8 p.m.

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 3, 12, 19, 24, 30, and the Lucky Stars were 02 and 05 for Tuesday’s game.

11, 17, 19, 22, 27, and 03 were the winning Thunderball numbers.

6 MAIN NUMBERS – WINNER

£1,000,000 – 5 MAIN NUMBERS + BONUS BALL

£1,750 for 5 MAIN NUMBERS

£140 FOR 4 KEY NUMBERS

£30 FOR 3 MAIN NUMBERS

2 PRIMARY NUMBERS – GET A FREE LUCKY DIP

Not all lottery winners, such as Lotto lout Michael Carroll, who won £9.7 million in 2002, have such modest tastes.

The former binman, dubbed the “King of Chavs,” squandered his vast fortune on “drugs, sex, and gold.”

Callie Rogers, who won the lottery at the age of 16 in 2003 and spent thousands of pounds on wild parties, three boob jobs, designer clothes, and drugs, spent thousands of pounds of her £1.9 million jackpot.

After blowing his money on luxury cars, a helicopter, and a £2 million home, Lee Ryan, who won £6.5 million in 1995, ended up penniless and spent two years living on the streets.

A lucky player won the £55 million Euromillions jackpot, but they were not from the United Kingdom.

Four of the seven players who correctly guessed the five numbers and one lucky number were from the United Kingdom.

They split the £254,522.80 prize pool, totaling £63,630.70 for each of them.

3, 12, 19, 24, and 30 are the Euromillions winning numbers.

02 and 05 are the lucky stars.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Thunderball are 11, 17, 19, 22, 27, and the Thunderball is 03.

Tonight is the return of the Lotto and Thunderball games.

The Lotto draw will begin at 8 p.m., and the Thunderball draw will begin at 8:15 p.m.

The Lotto jackpot is £2 million, and the Thunderball jackpot is £500,000.

Derek and Dawn Ladner of Redruth, Cornwall, were ecstatic when the same six numbers they used every week in the midweek lottery draw finally came up.

They won £479,142 out of the £2,395,710 jackpot after winning the top prize with five…

