LIVE National Lottery results – Huge £12 million Lotto jackpot up for grabs TONIGHT, and Euromillions numbers revealed

LIVE National Lottery Results – Huge £12 million Lotto jackpot up for grabs TONIGHT, plus Euromillions numbers revealed

THE LOTTO and Thunderball draws are back tonight, both with massive jackpots that Brits could win.

The Lotto draw will begin at 7:45 p.m. with a rollover’must win’ prize of £12 million.

The thunderball returns at 8:15pm with a £500k jackpot.

The winning Euromillions numbers for Friday were 6, 17, 25, 31, 46, with 9 and 12 as Lucky Stars.

Please be cautious when gambling.

When the fun is over, it’s time to call it a night.

Striking it rich with a scratchcard may seem like a pipe dream, with most players winning a few quid at most.

Some, on the other hand, put you in a strong position to win the grand prize.

That was the case for one young couple who missed out on the £182 million Euromillions jackpot this week after realizing their winning ticket payment had failed to go through.

When Rachel Kennedy, 19, and Liam McCrohan, 21, from Hertfordshire, discovered their usual numbers had come up, but they had won nothing, they were “absolutely heartbroken.”

Before Friday’s draw, the couple, both students, had played the winning numbers of 6, 12, 22, 29, 33, 6 and 11 for five weeks in a row.

Rachel’s account was set up to automatically purchase a Euromillions ticket using her usual numbers, but the ticket payment was unsuccessful because her account lacked sufficient funds.

“I called the number thinking I’d won £182 million, and they said, ‘yeah, you’ve got the right numbers, but you didn’t have the funds in your account for the payment of the ticket, so it didn’t go through,'” Rachel explained.

Avoid repeats – Another good rule of thumb is to select numbers that haven’t been drawn in the previous week.

While it may appear that 3 is a lucky number, just because it appeared in the previous draw does not guarantee that it will appear again.

Odds and evens – Experts estimate that all-odd and all-even lineups are drawn less than 3% of the time.

Because there are seven gaps to fill, choosing three odd and two even, or two odd and three even, is the best option.

Avoid computer picks. It lowers your odds of winning.