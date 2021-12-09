LIVE National Lottery results: The £3.6 million Lotto Set For Life jackpot is up for grabs TONIGHT after the EuroMillions numbers were revealed.

The £3.6 million Lotto Set For Life jackpot is up for grabs TONIGHT after the EuroMillions numbers were revealed.

Set For Life returns tonight, with a chance to win £10,000 per month for the next 30 years on the show.

At 8 p.m., the National Lottery draw will take place, with the results following a few minutes later.

In the meantime, no one won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Lotto, so the top prize on Saturday is expected to be £11.7 million.

Please gamble safely.

And when the fun is over, it’s time to call it a day.

Keep an eye on our National Lottery blog to see the winning numbers as they become available…

National Lottery players raise around £30 million per week, which is then distributed to good causes, ensuring that even if you don’t win, some of the country’s most vulnerable people do.

Here are some of the organizations with which they collaborate:

When Callie Rogers won £1.9 million in the lottery in 2003, she became Britain’s youngest lottery winner.

The 16-year-old from Cumbria quit her £3.60-per-hour cashier job and began spending her earnings.

Callie, who was in foster care after her biological parents divorced, bought a £180,000 bungalow and a £76,000 home for her mother in less than a month.

She ended up spending tens of thousands of pounds on wild parties, three boob jobs, and drugs, as well as around £300,000 on designer clothing.

She told Closer Magazine, “It was too much money for someone so young.”

“Even if you say your life won’t change, it will, and it will often be for the worse.”

She later described the victory as a “curse” that made her contemplate suicide.

“I took ibuprofen and sleeping pills.”

Fortunately, my family discovered me and drove me to the hospital,” she explained.

Callie was discovered claiming Universal Credit last month, eighteen years after her win, after blowing her fortune.

Last December, she was involved in a car accident while high on cocaine, and the revelation came during her trial.

The top ten luckiest lottery areas in the UK are depicted on the map below.

The areas with the highest number of high-tier winners to win £50,000 or more on the National Lottery per capita, according to lottery data.

Over 6,100 people in the United Kingdom have become millionaires thanks to the National Lottery.

The luckiest regions are revealed using data from the lottery’s inception in 1994 until September 2019.

The National Lottery raises funds for a variety of “good causes” and has aided in the distribution of numerous grants to those in need.

“We retain around 1% of revenue in profit,” they write on their website, “while around 95% of total revenue goes back to winners and society.”

Furthermore, we operate one of Europe’s most cost-effective major lotteries, with operating costs accounting for around 4% of total revenue.

“So far,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.