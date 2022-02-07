LIVE National Lottery Set for Life results – 070222 winning numbers, time of draw, and how to purchase tickets

As the Set For Life draw returns tonight, the National Lottery jackpot is estimated to be worth £3.6 million.

The chance to win £10,000 a month for the next 30 years is up for grabs in Monday’s mega draw.

The game will begin promptly at 8 p.m., and the results will be available in real time.

Meanwhile, the EuroMillions will be back on Tuesday with a cool £14 million jackpot after a lucky British ticketholder won a £109 million jackpot.

If no UK players come forward within 180 days, the prize money, along with all interest earned while it was held in trust, is distributed to National Lottery-funded projects throughout the UK.

“Our players change the lives of individuals and communities every week by raising, on average, over £33 million for National Lottery-funded projects,” according to the National Lottery.

Players receive a UK Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket for every EuroMillions line they play.

One lucky player will win a £1 million prize if the draw goes well.

Four letters and five digits make up a code.

After that, it’s entered into a raffle and chosen at random.

Previously, each EuroMillions draw had two guaranteed millionaire raffle winners, but this was reduced to one in January 2019.

When a young couple realized their winning ticket payment hadn’t gone through, they missed out on the £182 million Euromillions jackpot.

When Rachel Kennedy, 19, and Liam McCrohan, 21, from Hertfordshire, realized their usual numbers had come up, but they had won nothing, they were “absolutely heartbroken.”

Before all seven digits appeared in the draw, the couple, both students, had been playing the winning numbers of 6, 12, 22, 29, 33, 6 and 11 for five weeks in a row.

Rachel’s account was set up to automatically purchase a Euromillions ticket using her usual numbers, but the ticket payment was unsuccessful because her account lacked sufficient funds.

“I called the number thinking I’d won £182 million, and they said, ‘yeah, you’ve got the right numbers, but you didn’t have the funds in your account for the payment of the ticket, so it didn’t go through,'” Rachel explained.

James Courtemanche, 43, of Ontario, is ecstatic after winning over £110,000 in cash from two tickets purchased at the Minnow Lake Kwik Way in Sudbury, Canada.

He was astounded to win a whopping (dollar)88,888 (£51,883) in 2021 – but only…

