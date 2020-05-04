Loans rise in Yangtze River Delta in Q1

The balance of local and foreign currency loans in the Yangtze River Delta region was 40.29 trillion yuan (about 5.71 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of March, up 13.8 percent year on year, official data showed.

The balance of RMB loans was 39.21 trillion yuan at the end of March, up 13.9 percent year on year, according to the Shanghai Head Office of the People’s Bank of China.

In the first quarter, new RMB loans in the region stood at 2.2 trillion yuan, an increase of 571.9 billion yuan year on year.

At the end of March, the balance of foreign currency loans in the region hit 152.4 billion U.S. dollars, up 3.4 percent year on year.

In the first quarter, new foreign currency loans stood at 9.9 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 9.8 billion U.S. dollars year on year.

The Yangtze River Delta includes Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui in this calculation.