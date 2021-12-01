Lottery new results LIVE – The next Powerball drawing is tonight at 12121, worth (dollar)264 million, following the massive 113021 Mega Millions jackpot.

Thanks to the massive Powerball prize on offer, ONE lucky person could become instantly wealthy tonight.

The lottery jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is a whopping (dollar)264 million.

Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET, the Powerball numbers are drawn.

It comes after Tuesday’s (dollar)102 million Mega Millions drawing.

07, 08, 26, 30, and 39 were the winning numbers for Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

The Mega Ball had a value of 17 and the Megaplier had a value of 2X.

Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, the Mega Millions numbers are drawn.

HOW MUCH DO LOTTERY WINNERS KEEP UNCLAIMED?

According to Brett Jacobson, a lottery expert, nearly (dollar)3 billion went unclaimed in the 12-month period ending June 2017.

Over 160 prizes worth (dollar)1 million or more went unclaimed in 2017.

CONTINUED: WHAT IS LOTTO AMERICA?

The Powerball website continues, “Choose your numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly choose your numbers.”

“By matching one of the 9 ways to win, players win the Grand Prize or one of eight cash prizes.”

WHAT EXACTLY IS LOTTO AMERICA AND HOW DOES IT WORK?

Lotto America is a Powerball feature that costs an extra (dollar)1.

“Select five numbers from 1 to 52 for the red balls, then one number from 1 to 10 for the Lotto America Star Ball,” according to the rules.