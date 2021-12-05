Lottery new winning numbers are being drawn LIVE – 12421 Powerball numbers have been drawn for tonight’s (dollar)278 million jackpot, ahead of Mega Millions.

Lottery new winning numbers are being drawn LIVE – 12421 Powerball results have been drawn for tonight’s (dollar)278 million jackpot, which is ahead of Mega Millions.

The numbers for tonight’s Powerball jackpot, estimated to be worth (dollar)278 million, have been revealed.

10, 40, 45, 56, and 67 are the winning Powerball numbers for December 4, 2021.

The red Powerball has a 2x Powerplay and the number 02 on it.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions lottery winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 22, 45, 48, 58, and 61, for a jackpot worth (dollar)112 million.

The Mega Ball had a value of 13 while the Megaplier had a value of 5x.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11 p.m. ET, the Powerball lottery numbers are drawn.

The Mega Millions numbers are drawn at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

WHAT IS THE AMERICAN LOTTERY?

The Powerball includes a feature called Lotto America, which costs an extra (dollar)1.

“Select five numbers from 1 to 52 for the red balls, then one number from 1 to 10 for the Lotto America Star Ball,” the players must say.

THIRD POWERBALL DRAWING IN ARIZONA

Every week, the Arizona lottery will hold a third drawing.

The additional Monday drawings will take place on a regular basis.

“Our Powerball players love to pursue that jackpot,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar told ABC-15. “This is going to give more opportunities for that jackpot to grow faster and larger.”

WHAT IF POWERBALL IS WON BY MORE THAN ONE PERSON?

If multiple people win the Powerball jackpot, the prize will be split evenly among the winners.

In most states, all other prizes, from (dollar)1 million to (dollar)4, are fixed prize amounts that will be paid in full to the winners.

IN CALIFORNIA, A WINNING (dollar)1.6 MILLION POWERBALL TICKET WAS SOLD.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend in Sacramento, according to KCRA, a Powerball ticket worth (dollar)1.67 million was sold.

According to lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Lichine’s Liquor and Deli, located at 7107 South Land Park Drive.

It matched five of the numbers drawn on Saturday night, but not the jackpot mega number.

The numbers 8, 32, 55, 64, and 66 were chosen as the winners.

CAN POWERBALL BE PLAYED BY NON-US CITIZENS?

The lottery is also open to non-US citizens, according to the Powerball website.

Residents of states where Powerball isn’t available can buy a ticket in a state where it is.

ODDS ARE BETTER THAN THE LOTTERY

Any of these are more likely than winning the lottery to happen to you:

THE GOVERNMENT AND LOTTERY

Education, construction projects, tax relief, and health care are among the programs that benefit from state-run lotteries.

Lotteries were used to raise money for public purposes in the Middle Ages, and it was considered…

