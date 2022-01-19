Lottery results LIVE – 011822 Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers drawn after 011722 Powerball winning numbers worth (dollar)53 million

Lottery results in real time – 011822 Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers drawn after 011722 Powerball worth (dollar)53 million.

Thanks to tonight’s Mega Millions, ONE lucky person could become instantly wealthy.

The jackpot for tonight’s Mega Millions lottery is (dollar)347 million dollars.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

It comes after the Powerball jackpot of (dollar)53 million on Monday.

On Monday, January 17th, the winning numbers were 46, 65, 24, 35, 9, and the Powerball number was 22 with Powerball 2x.

Powerball draws take place at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our lottery live blog…

When did the Powerball drawings first start?

Powerball was first introduced in the United States in 1992.

In January 2016, it set a new world record jackpot of (dollar)1.586 billion.

California, Florida, and Tennessee shared the record prize.

There are nine different ways to win Powerball.

In Powerball, there are nine different ways to win.

Except for the Grand Prize, all prizes are fixed cash amounts.

In California, prize payouts are determined by sales and the number of winners, and are pari-mutuel (a betting system in which all bets of a particular type are pooled together).

What is Mega Millions and how do you play it?

When all six winning numbers in a Mega Millions drawing match, you win the jackpot.

Players can choose six numbers from two pools of numbers – five numbers ranging from 1 to 70 (white balls) and one number ranging from 1 to 25 (gold Mega Ball) – or choose Easy PickQuick Pick.

On the Mega Millions website, the nine different ways to win a prize are listed.

The jackpot is (dollar)2, and the lowest prize is (dollar).