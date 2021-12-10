Lottery results LIVE – The Mega Millions jackpot of (dollar)135 million will be drawn before the Powerball draw on 121121.

Lottery results LIVE – The Mega Millions jackpot of $135 million will be drawn before the Powerball draw on 121121.

THE (dollar)135 million Mega Millions jackpot was won on Friday.

It comes ahead of the Powerball drawing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the winning numbers for the Powerball Mega Millions draw on December 8 were 33, 50, 7, 3, and 69.

The Megaplier was 2X and the Powerball was 24.

After no one matched all six numbers on Monday, the Powerball jackpot for tonight reached (dollar)291 million.

Powerball numbers are drawn three times a week at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Powerball jackpot must be at least $50,000 to win.

The Powerball jackpots start at (dollar)20 million and go up from there.

Every time there is no winner in a drawing, the jackpot will be increased based on projected ticket sales before the next drawing.

The prize pool will be reset to (dollar)20 million after a jackpot is won.

Is it more likely that you’ll win the Powerball or the Mega Millions?

The Powerball has a one in 292 million chance of winning.

Mega Millions has a slightly lower chance of winning: one in 302.6 million.

Buying tickets in one state and redeeming them in a different

No, you can’t buy tickets in one state and redeem them in another.

Individual lotteries sell Mega Millions, so winning tickets must be redeemed in the state where they were purchased.

Most lotteries, however, offer a claim-by-mail option for most prizes.

Be wary of lottery con artists.

If you’re told you can “verify” your prize by calling a specific number, that number could be a lottery scam.

Instead of calling, look up the lottery’s or organization’s name on the internet to find out the real contact information.

If you suspect someone on the phone is attempting to scam you, hang up right away because your name and contact information could end up on a list shared with other scammers if you continue to speak with them.

Continued reporting of lottery scams

At http://www.consumer.ftc.govarticles0086-international-lottery-scams, the Federal Trade Commission has more information on fake lottery and other scams.

Call toll-free 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357) to file a complaint or obtain free information.

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, contact your local police or sheriff’s office, as well as the state police.

