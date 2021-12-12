Lottery winning numbers LIVE – (dollar)307 million 121121 Powerball drawn TONIGHT – how to check results in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio

Lottery winning numbers LIVE – 121121 Powerball ($307 million) drawn TONIGHT – how to check results in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio

POWERBALL players will learn if they’ve won the massive (dollar)307 million jackpot tonight, as Saturday’s game follows a massive Mega Millions draw that was delayed.

The jackpot was (dollar)135 million on Friday, December 10th, but due to technical difficulties, the results were delayed.

Mega Millions numbers 23, 25, 40, 42, and 60 are the winning numbers for Friday, December 10th.

The Mega Ball was number eight, and the Megaplier was two.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is (dollar)307 million.

Powerball numbers are drawn three times a week at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

What is the difference between scratch-offs and lottery tickets?

Scratch-off tickets provide immediate gratification because you can find out if you’ve won a prize within minutes of purchasing them.

Because lottery tickets have predetermined drawings, you’ll have to wait to find out if you’ve won.

Is it possible to play the lottery online?

Subscriptions to some lottery games are available in some states.

In recent years, a number of lottery retailer apps have emerged, offering a secure alternative to purchasing lottery tickets in person.

To learn more about buying lottery tickets online, consult your state’s regulations.

If the Powerball jackpot is won by more than one person,

If multiple people win the Powerball jackpot, the prize will be split evenly among the winners.

In most states, all other prizes, ranging from (dollar)1 million to (dollar)4, are fixed prize amounts that will be paid in full to the winners.

The Powerball jackpot must be at least $1 million.

The jackpot for the Powerball game starts at (dollar)20 million.

Every time there is no winner in a drawing, the jackpot will be increased based on projected ticket sales before the next drawing.

The prize pool will be reset to (dollar)20 million after a jackpot is won.

Lottery con artists should be avoided at all costs.

If you’re told you can “verify” your prize by calling a specific phone number, that number could be part of a lottery scam.

Instead of calling, look up the lottery’s or organization’s name on the internet to find out the real contact information.

If you suspect someone on the phone is trying to scam you, hang up right away because your name and contact information could end up on a list shared with other scammers if you converse with them.

Continuing to report lottery scams

More information on fake lottery and other scams can be found at http://www.consumer.ftc.govarticles0086-international-lottery-scams.

To file a complaint or obtain free information, call 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357) toll-free.

