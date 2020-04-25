Lufthansa is looking for a loan of 290 million euros for the Belgian airline: Medien

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – German airline Lufthansa wants to apply for a loan of 290 million euros ($ 313.08 million) from the Belgian government to avoid the bankruptcy of its Belgian subsidiary Brussels Airlines, the Belgian broadcaster LN24 said on Friday.

The Belgian government declined to comment. LN24 said negotiations have been suspended. Almost all Lufthansa flights were caused by the outbreak of the corona virus.

Belgian Finance Minister Alexandre De Croo is in talks with the German airline.

Carsten Spohr, CEO of Lufthansa, said earlier this month that the company would apply for state aid in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and Austria due to the longer duration of the health crisis.

Reuters reported this week that Lufthansa plans to close a state aid bailout package of up to 10 billion euros next week, according to stakeholders.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)