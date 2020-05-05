Lufthansa is skeptical about state participation

AOn Tuesday, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr wants to introduce a new word to the shareholders: the “Prachter”. But nothing is gorgeous for the first digital general meeting in business. According to preliminary figures, the group makes an adjusted operating loss of EUR 1.2 billion in the first quarter, government aid is necessary. “We won’t make it alone. We need support, ”Spohr will say, according to the previously published speech manuscript.

Splendor remains in the word “splendor”. It stands for four A330 planes from which seats have been removed to load goods. Because the majority of the passenger fleet is standing, the capacity of the pure cargo plane is not sufficient. Now there are passenger jets as freighters – in short “Prachter”.

The manuscript contains few new words to discuss the state aid of up to 10 billion euros and a possible federal participation, but rather skepticism towards state participation. “Now we need government support. But we don’t need government management, ”Spohr wants to say. The group should not get into debt. The federal government had announced that the aid would offer an interest rate of 9 percent, which is threateningly high from a Lufthansa perspective.

“Summer takes place on the ground”

“Politicians are called to ensure that aid does not lead to an imbalance in international competition,” says the manuscript. The group management has obtained support from the trade unions Verdi and Vereinigung Cockpit (VC). In a joint letter to finance minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) and economics minister Peter Altmaier (CDU), they warn of risks to the ability to act: “To continue our success as the leading European airline group after this crisis, we have to be competitive – maintain Lufthansa’s ability to invest, and secure employment. ”

If there is an agreement by Tuesday, Spohr will change his speech – it is probably not. In the meantime, there should be rapprochements in exchange with the federal government, but the talks are ongoing. The state is reportedly aiming for a stake of around 25 percent, which would probably still be covered by existing and upcoming resolutions by shareholders regarding the possible issue of new shares. Further money could flow through a silent participation and loans. According to the Bloomberg news agency, there is now talk of at least one supervisory board seat for the federal government; previously, two were considered to be firmly required. The 9 percent interest rate is reportedly no longer considered set.

However, Lufthansa has carried out tests for a protective shield procedure in the event that one does not agree with the federal government. The VC rejects such an insolvency-like procedure. The pilots make a concession of 350 million euros depending on the waiver, including a reduction in the short-time work allowance topped up by the group and a wage cut by up to 45 percent by June 2022. “We have always said that we as personnel in the upper remuneration range are our special Accepting responsibility in good times and bad, even if this means painful cuts. Here is the proof, ”said VC President Markus Wahl. The prerequisite is that the group does everything it can to overcome the crisis in partnership with its employees, a protective shield procedure does not do this.

In the meantime, Spohr rejects a division of the group or sales. In order to remain competitive, the Lufthansa Group wanted to stay together. The constellation ended in 2019 with record sales of EUR 36.4 billion and an adjusted operating profit of around EUR 2 billion. This was followed by the extensive standstill. “We are preparing for this summer to take place on the ground, so to speak,” says Spohr, according to the speech.

A restart is expected to succeed with a fleet reduced by 100 jets in the next few years. Holiday flights should become more important, there is a new concept for the long-haul routes of Eurowings, instead of allowing subsidiaries such as Sun Express and Brussels Airlines to fly the routes in Eurowings livery. “In the course of this, we will merge the four flight operations that have been operating our Eurowings long-haul routes into a new touristic flight operation,” it says.