Lufthansa scraps up to a quarter of the shorter flights due to coronavirus NOW

The German airline Lufthansa scraps to one in four short and medium flights due to the corona virus outbreak, the company announced on Saturday.

“In the coming weeks we will reduce the number of short and medium flights by 25 percent, depending on the further spread of the corona virus,” the company writes.

Lufthansa Group will also cancel a few long-haul flights and will no longer use 23 aircraft intended for longer distances. Lufthansa is also investigating whether it can reduce working hours in certain regions.

The German airline writes that it could not yet estimate how large the economic consequences of the corona virus will be for the company.

Lufthansa is not the only airline affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Easyjet and Brussels Airlines already announced that they would start flying less because of the virus.

