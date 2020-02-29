Lufthansa scraps up to a quarter of the shorter flights due to coronavirus NOW

The German airline Lufthansa scraps to one in four short and medium flights due to the corona virus outbreak, the company announced on Saturday.
“In the coming weeks we will reduce the number of short and medium flights by 25 percent, depending on the further spread of the corona virus,” the company writes.
Lufthansa Group will also cancel a few long-haul flights and will no longer use 23 aircraft intended for longer distances. Lufthansa is also investigating whether it can reduce working hours in certain regions.
The German airline writes that it could not yet estimate how large the economic consequences of the corona virus will be for the company.
Lufthansa is not the only airline affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Easyjet and Brussels Airlines already announced that they would start flying less because of the virus.
The COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) in short:
- The virus spreads mainly through cough and sneeze drops that hang in the air for a short time. Anyone who shows no symptoms is hardly a risk of infection.
- Someone can infect two or three others on average (less than with measles for example). However, this figure is falling due to all precautions.
- The vast majority have mild (flu-like) symptoms.
- Almost all deaths concern older or already sick people.
