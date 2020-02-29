Luxembourg: public transport becomes free, a world first

No more transport tickets. Luxembourg spent Saturday free public transport, a world first for a whole country.

Ticket machines will gradually be withdrawn, but at stations, points of sale for international and first class tickets for the train in Luxembourg (the only exception to free admission) will remain in place. At the central station, this Saturday is the last day of the counter opening.

A saving of 100 euros per year

The agents must be reclassified which does not prevent some anxiety. “We do not yet know what will become of us. All mobility agents in public transport are worried. It’s not yet clear, “said one of them, Yannick.

Some 40% of households use public transport in Luxembourg. Lauded by the government as “a social measure”, free education will represent an estimated savings of around 100 euros on average per household per year.

According to the Minister for Mobility, the ecologist François Bausch, “we really need to change the system”. “All over the world, we must make the same observation: mobility, as it is organized today, is a failure: traffic jams everywhere, the urban space no longer works, at the rural level people are neglected” , he said on Saturday.

Traffic jams are frequent in this prosperous little country of 610,000 inhabitants where the car is king. Some 47% of business trips are made by this means.

The bus used for… 32% of trips

The bus is only used for 32% of trips to work, in front of the train (19%). By way of comparison, in Paris, almost 70% of workers use public transport.

Some 200,000 cross-border workers also travel to Luxembourg daily to work, including 100,000 from the Grand-Est. Cross-border commuters represent nearly one in two employees. Like the resident population, they mainly use the car.

For the minister, who dreams of making Luxembourg “a laboratory for 21st century mobility”, free access “is first of all a lever, to provoke debate and improve conviviality”.

For the train, 3.2 billion euros are planned to increase the capacity of the rail network until 2027, after 2.8 billion euros between 2008 and 2019.

A public transport improvement plan

The government also plans to double the number of places in relay car parks, adapt bus lines, double the number of charging points for electric vehicles, improve cycle paths, extend the tram network. and to use a third lane on motorways, dedicated to carpooling.

This investment plan is not unanimous. “We have invested for years in building roads. The government is making efforts, but there is a huge delay in terms of the development of public transport, “explains Blanche Weber, president of the Luxembourg ecological movement, an environmental association.

For this manager, “improving the offer” is more important than free.