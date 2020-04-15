Lyft Delivers Essentials to Governments During Coronavirus Crisis

Lyft launches Essential Deliveries, which allows government agencies, businesses, healthcare organizations, and non-profit groups to request deliveries via Lyft. The program aims to transport necessities like meals, groceries, medical supplies, hygiene products, and other products.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Doctors Discover Another Potential COVID-19 Cure That Treats Cytokine Storms

Essential Deliveries provides Lyft drivers another way to earn while directly benefits the community during the COVID-19 lockdown. Lyft plans to expand the program to more cities across the US in the coming weeks.

The service has the same cost as the Standard ride, while all deliveries will be contact-free. The Essential Deliveries runs on pilot-testing in key cities: Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Diego, San Antonio, and Seattle.

Last month, Lyft announced on its website the plan to expand its services to delivery and transportation. Lyft says this move will benefit both Lyft drivers who are affected by the decline in ride-sharing demand while helping the government, organizations, and businesses with their needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lyft partners with organizations like Dole Packaged Foods to deliver food from its warehouses to senior facilities as well as the Army of Angels to carry school lunches to low-income families.

Also, the company works with various states to expand its access. Lyft partners with eight Medicaid agencies to provide non-emergency transportation to those who have important medical schedules.

Lyft also offers free 30-minute scooter rides to critical workers in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, Metro DC, San Diego, and Sta Monica. Similarly, it set up bike-share programs offering free memberships for critical workers on networks Lyft operates.

These include Citi Bike in New York, Divvy in Chicago, Bluebikes in Boston, and Bay Wheels in the Bay Area. Blue Bikes, for instance, offers a 30-day membership for free while Divvy provides free rides until April 30.

These efforts help front liners and essential personnel to move around during the pandemic.

Aside from Lyft, other ride-sharing companies have also expanded their services. Postmates now deliver products from Walgreens, Duane Reade, and 7-Eleven while DoorDash also agrees to pick up items from convenience stores.

These additional services give these riders other opportunities to earn, but it also puts them to higher risks of exposure. Fortunately, Lyft drivers who may be in contact with a COVID-19 patient would self-quarantine with pay for two weeks.

Last month, the company invited those who want to join the Lyft Driver Community Task Force to support community-oriented trips. Over 120,000 drivers from across the country have already agreed to provide service. Those who want to join should to click on the Google Form link, fill out the form and submit.

Meanwhile, aside from the delivery of medical supplies, meals, and needs for kids and seniors, transportation for poor individuals, Lyft also offers other community services.

Lyft is also involved in disaster response, in partnership with local organizations and first responders. It gives aide rides to help those who need urgent services, including food, shelter, and other critical resources. Team Rubicon and World Central Kitchen also help in COVID-19 responses.

Read also: First Amazon COVID-19 Death Confirmed; Employees Fired For Voicing Out Concerns