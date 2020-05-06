Lyft is Offering Cheaper Rides to Anyone Willing to Wait

Lyft’s Shared Rides have been paused in the meantime to help protect riders and drivers during the coronavirus pandemic. But this means that the cheapest option for the public is gone. And since many people have been laid off, a low-cost ride would be extremely helpful. And so the company decided to expand its new Wait & Save pilot to its riders in the US and Canada.

In a report by Engadget, the new feature allows riders to pay for a cheaper fare compared to the Standard price, but they should be willing to wait a bit longer.

In fact, riders who wait longer will pay much less. So if you are not in a hurry and you want to save some money, you can use the feature and save a few bucks. But for those who need a quicker pickup, the Standard option is always available.

Lyft drivers, however, will still earn the same amount either way. Those who have the Lyft app can see the new feature alongside the Standard rides today, as per The Verge, and can start using it as soon as they need to go out for a grocery or pharmacy run.

According to the company, 40% of their rides in the US start or end in low-income areas. This is why creating a low-cost option was essential–especially with the threat of COVID-threat making it harder for people to go out and find jobs.

The company did see a decrease in ride-sharing, which is understandable given the events. But they also reported that they have seen an increase of rides going to essential places like the supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, and the laundromat, which are among the few places that are still open despite the coronavirus lockdown.

“As the COVID-19 situation intensifies, it’s clear that Lyft provides access to transportation for essential services, and is a lifeline for many communities,” the company wrote in a blog post.

“We know that there are many who rely on Lyft during this time for rides to the grocery store or pharmacy, to work at essential businesses, or to care for loved ones,” they added.

To help their drivers, the company promised to compensate those who have been infected by COVID-19 or have been forced into quarantine. They are also doing whatever they can to help everyone during the lockdown, such as offering free scooter rides for medical workers on their way to and from their work, as well as shifting to delivering food, medical supplies, and other essentials to those who need them.

Besides Lyft, Uber has also temporarily canceled its ride-sharing options to exercise precaution and ensure the safety of its customers and drivers. They havealso shifted its efforts to delivering food, medical supplies, and essentials, as well as providing free rides for medical frontliners.

In related news, the state of California is suing both companies for classifying their employees as “contractors,” according to NPR, which is intended to give gig workers more labor protection.

