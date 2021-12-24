Macy’s Christmas and New Year’s opening and closing hours are listed below.

When it comes to the holidays, Macy’s, like many other retailers, has specific hours.

Here’s everything you need to know about the season.

Macy’s will be closed for Christmas in 2021.

Saturday, December 25 is the holiday.

Macy’s is one of America’s largest department stores, known for their lavish Christmas-themed window displays.

Macy’s was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in New York City.

The Macy’s Twitter account shared a series of photos from their holiday display at the Macy’s store in Herald Square in New York on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

“What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with our adorable reindeer Tiptoe?” they wondered.

There was also a virtual “Meet Santa” opportunity at the store.

For New Year’s Day, most Macy’s stores will be open as usual.

On January 1, 2022, the holiday falls on a Saturday.

Depending on where you live, Macy’s store hours may be different.

The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in most locations.

Macy’s holiday hours are listed below, according to Holiday Shopping Hours:

While both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve fall on Fridays this year, Macy’s locations may have different hours.

Macy’s will close early on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021, at 6pm.

On New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2021, hours will be the same as usual.

On the day after Christmas, December 26, Macy’s will open at 7 a.m. and close at its regular closing time.

