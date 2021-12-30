Macy’s New Year’s Eve hours are explained.

When it comes to the holidays, Macy’s, like many other retailers, has specific hours.

Here’s everything you need to know about the season.

For New Year’s Day, most Macy’s stores will remain open as usual.

On January 1, 2022, the holiday will fall on a Saturday.

Depending on where you live, Macy’s store hours may be different.

The store is open between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. in most locations.

Macy’s holiday hours, according to Holiday Shopping Hours, are as follows:

Macy’s was closed on Christmas Day 2021.

Saturday, December 25, is the holiday.

Macy’s is one of America’s largest department stores and is known for their lavish Christmas-themed window displays.

Macy’s is headquartered in New York City, where it was founded in 1858.

The Macy’s Twitter account shared a series of photos from their holiday display at the Macy’s store in Herald Square in New York on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

“What better way to get into the holiday spirit than with our adorable reindeer Tiptoe?” they asked.

A virtual “Meet Santa” option was also available at the store.

While both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve fall on Fridays this year, Macy’s locations may have different hours.

Macy’s closed early on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021, at 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2021, will be business as usual.

On December 26, the day after Christmas, Macy’s is expected to open early at 7 a.m. and close at its regular closing time.