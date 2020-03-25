Major Crypto Player-Backed PAC to use Tokens to ‘Vote’ for Candidates

One of the hot button issues for elections in the United States is separating money and politics. At the center of this topic is political action committees (PACs), organizations that can support candidates or legislation with money raised privately.

HODLpac, the PAC founded by Tyler Whirty of the venture capital firm the Takoma Group, may be looking at a new way for Americans to donate to congressional candidates using crypto. By doing so, they may not only demonstrate how blockchain can be utilized for campaign contributions, but also supporting crypto-friendly legislation by donating to candidates who do the same.

