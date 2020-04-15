Major U.S. oil flow set to reverse when tanks are refilled

(Bloomberg) – The latest sign that the oil market is out of balance: Crude oil is again shifting from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Cushing, Oklahoma, to reverse the years of flow as the tanks along the coast fill up.

Enterprise Interstate Crude LLC, a subsidiary of Enterprise Products Partners LP, said in a message to regulators Monday that it plans to begin a temporary service with leased pipeline capacity after at least one shipper has become interested in inland oil to the largest American warehouse site. Enterprise plans to ship from its Katy, Texas, station located on the Seaway twin-pipe system in May.

The Houston-based midstream company will continue to offer dual-directional service to its Seaway Legacy crude pipeline via a connection to the Katy terminal, according to a person familiar with the matter. The use of this connection has changed south from month to month, the person said. The Seaway Legacy pipeline has a capacity of 400,000 barrels a day, while Seaway Twin can ship 450,000 barrels of oil a day. The Seaway system is jointly owned by Enterprise and Enbridge Inc.

This agreement enables Enterprise to use unused capacity from Katy to Cushing on Seaway, company spokesman Rick Rainey said in an email. “Seaway remains committed to meeting all shipper requirements to bring crude to the Houston region without interruption from Cushing.”

Measures to contain the Covid 19 outbreak have reduced US gasoline demand by almost half compared to the previous year. Gulf Coast refineries were forced to keep operations to a minimum when a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia flooded the world with crude oil.

This makes Cushing, which can hold just over 76 million barrels of crude oil, an attractive place to store the surplus. As of April 3, the government said the hub was 49.2 million barrels. Oil for quick delivery is greatly reduced in later months, which encourages dealers with access to tanks to store it.

“The reversal, even if it is likely to be short-lived, will cause Cushing’s share to grow rapidly in May,” said Stephen Wolfe, head of crude oil at Consultant Energy Aspects Ltd. “Whenever the stroke is reversed, even if the volume is low, Cushing easily hits tank tops until early May. “

The 2012 reversal of the Seaway Legacy pipeline by Enterprise to carry crude oil from Cushing, the delivery site for West Texas Intermediate Futures, to the coast was a turning point for the U.S. shale boom as the center of the country was no longer on deliveries was instructed from overseas.

The reversal enabled growing supplies of low-cost U.S. and Canadian oil to displace imports at sea and helped the country become one of the world’s leading suppliers after the export restrictions were eased in 2015. This also resulted in a significant price cut for WTI and the global benchmark Brent, one of the most traded crude oil spreads in the world.

“Given the current turmoil in the crude oil market, including the impact on refinery and export demand, there is strong market interest in accessing the Cushing warehouse market,” Enterprise wrote in the file.

