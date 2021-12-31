Make the following moves before the tax year ends TODAY – or risk losing thousands of dollars.

THE END OF THE 2021 TAX YEAR IS TODAY – and it’s worth taking a few precautions to avoid missing out on thousands of dollars in refunds.

The tax year in the United States runs from January 1 to December 31, with taxpayers typically having until April to file their returns.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, the deadline for filing tax returns was pushed back from April 15 to May 17, 2021.

Those who applied for a postponement had until October 15 to do so.

To avoid missing out on money or penalties, we’ve compiled a list of what you need to do before the end of the 2021 tax year on December 31.

Households that complete qualified energy-saving home improvements by the end of 2021 can claim a tax credit for the costs until December 31.

You can either get 10% off up to (dollar)500 in costs, or a specific amount between (dollar)50 and (dollar)300 in costs.

Air-source heat pumps, central air conditioning, water heaters, and other home improvements are all eligible.

On the Energystar.gov website, you can find more information.

Because some of the improvements can be costly, make sure you’re not just doing them for the credit.

Some taxpayers may want to open a health savings account (HSA) if they don’t have other health insurance or are enrolled in Medicare.

This is due to the fact that funds contributed to an account are tax-free as long as they are used for qualified medical expenses.

Deductibles, OTC drugs, insurance premiums, and medical expenses incurred while unemployed are examples.

To put it another way, if you don’t already have a health savings account, it may be worthwhile to open one before the end of the tax year.

Parents and grandparents may want to consider putting money into a 529 plan for their children and grandchildren’s college expenses.

State governments, state agencies, and educational institutions sponsor these tax-advantaged accounts.

Prepaid tuition and education savings plans are the two types of 529 plans available.

The latter allows savers to open an investment account in the beneficiary’s name for future higher education expenses.

The money can then be withdrawn tax-free to pay for college.

Gift tax exemptions do not apply to payments made to an institution for educational or medical purposes.

Individuals can contribute up to (dollar)15,000 per beneficiary tax-free starting in 2021.

Because some retirement savings accounts have annual contribution limits, it’s important to take advantage of them.

Most employees with a 401(k) plan, for example, can contribute up to (dollar)19,500 until December 31, 2021.

Workers over the age of 50, on the other hand, are at a disadvantage…

