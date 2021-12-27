Manufacturing capacity in Turkey increased in December.

In December, the rate increased by 0.6 percentage points to 78.6 percent from the previous month.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to official data released on Monday, Turkey’s manufacturing industry’s capacity utilization rate (CUR) increased month on month in December.

According to a Turkish Central Bank survey, the rate rose 0.6 percentage points to 78.6% this month, up from 77.6% in November.

The CUR for intermediate goods was 80.3 percent, while the CUR for durable consumer goods was 73.3 percent.

On a sectoral level, the manufacturing of wood and woodcork products, excluding furniture, had the highest capacity utilization at 84.9 percent in this month, while leather production had the lowest at 66.6 percent.

The figures are based on responses to the bank’s business trend survey from local manufacturing units, according to the bank.

The bank’s views and predictions are not reflected in the monthly data, which was collected from 1,759 businesses in December.