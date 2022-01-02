Maricoin, the world’s first LGBT(plus) cryptocurrency, launches as Bitcoin falls below (dollar)50K.

Maricoin, the world’s first LGBT(plus) cryptocurrency, has launched as Bitcoin falls below (dollar)50K.

THE first LGBT(plus) cryptocurrency went live on Friday, with its creators hoping to begin trading early this year.

Maricoin’s creators stated that they want the coin to be accepted as a form of payment at LGBT-friendly businesses and events, with the goal of “changing the world.”

Meanwhile, Bitcoin remains below (dollar)50,000, indicating that traders are not buying it in large quantities.

In 2021, the entire cryptocurrency market exploded, but experts predict that in 2022, the industry, particularly Bitcoin, will be even more exciting.

The crypto market will face more risks and regulations as a result of this increased attention.

Buyers beware: a larger market means greater risks, particularly from hackers and cybercriminals who use hard-to-trace crypto payments for ransomware attacks.

In order to avoid being targeted by hackers demanding Bitcoin, Solana, or Ethereum ransoms, digital currency users should pay extra attention to their home cybersecurity.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our cryptocurrency live blog…

China’s stance on cryptocurrencies hasn’t changed.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency, and other cryptos are difficult to regulate because they cannot be traced by a country’s central bank.

The crackdown on cryptocurrency opens the door for China to launch its own digital currency, which it is already developing and will allow the central government to monitor transactions.

China’s crypto-statement

The PBOC stated that it will “vigorously combat virtual currency speculation, as well as related financial activities and misbehavior, in order to protect people’s assets and maintain economic, financial, and social order.”

Virtual currency trading had become “widespread, disrupting economic and financial order, giving rise to money laundering, illegal fund-raising, fraud, pyramid schemes, and other illegal and criminal activities,” according to the report.

Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges have been shut down.

China shut down its local cryptocurrency exchanges in 2017.

Despite the crypto war, Chinese miners are responsible for nearly 80% of global cryptocurrency trade.

Rumors about Gamestop’s NFT marketplace

Rumors have been circulating on the internet for the past month that GameStop is partnering with Loopring to launch an NFT marketplace.

Since the initial rumors began to circulate, the price of Loopring has increased by over 400%.

Loopring is now worth more than (dollar)3 a share, despite being valued at less than one dollar in the past.

While neither of the companies involved has made an official announcement about the partnership, users on social media are eagerly awaiting the news.

What is a non-financial transaction (NFT) market?

A non-fungible token (NFT) is one that cannot be exchanged for cash.

Non-fungible tokens, unlike bitcoin, are one-of-a-kind and cannot be replaced by another.

The Ethereum blockchain houses the vast majority of NFTs.

Bitcoin…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.