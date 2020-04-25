Mark Cuban keeps the doors open for a possible run in 2020 and hasn’t made a decision

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban keeps the door open for a potential presidential election in 2020, a move he flirted with in 2016 before supporting Hillary Clinton, Democrat, in her failed bid.

The owner of the Dallas Mavericks and investor in “Shark Tank”, Cuban, was a relentless critic of President Donald Trump. However, in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Friday, he again hinted that he was running in the Oval Office, probably as an independent candidate.

“I am not ready to announce anything. Obviously the time is shortening,” said the Cuban, explaining the reasons for his thinking. “Well, I’m keeping the doors open behind the scenes, but I haven’t made a decision.” still.”

With the outbreak of the corona virus decimating the global economy, more than 26 million Americans have applied for unemployment insurance in the past five weeks. Nationwide closures have closed businesses and largely locked residents indoors to prevent further spread of the virus, which has now killed over 50,000 Americans and infected nearly 900,000.

The ranks of the unemployed will “grow. And no one has found any solutions, and that’s a real problem, ”the investor told Yahoo Finance. He added that people looking for a quick reboot in the economy would experience an unpleasant surprise.

“And I think in the coming weeks we will find that demand will not come back even if states open up, hoping it will be the way it was. It won’t be the same, ”said the Cuban.

“And if that is the case and there are no solutions that come from anywhere, or if all of the solutions are dogmatic and partisan, then this door could open” for a potential White House offer.

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 19: Investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban arrives at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada before the start of the third US Presidential Debate.

The 61-year-old billionaire vocalized the lack of leadership, trust, and transparency in Washington, D.C.

With that in mind, he declared his support for an organization called Center for Competitive Democracy that promotes democratic principles and “sued states and the federal government to get people to vote, and we just won in a situation in Illinois to make it easier for independent parties and individual candidates to take part in the presidential election. “

The Cuban struck on a lack of political leadership and a polarized view that allowed the parties to compete.

“And I think people don’t have anyone they really trust. Everything is so partisan, ”said the billionaire.

“There is no transparency. There is no honesty. You know, there is an attempt to communicate, but without transparency, honesty and vision it is difficult to know what is real and what is not, “added Cuban.

The Cuban said that if his family had not been against a presidential offer, he would have “already done so”. However, the fragile state of society after the pandemic forced his hand, he said.

“But that’s also crazy, right, what’s going on. I expect hikers from” The Walking Dead “to knock on my door,” joked the Cuban.

“It’s just – it’s just so surreal. So you just don’t know what’s going to happen next, “he added.

