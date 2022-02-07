Markets around the world are dominated by uncertainty.

Global markets are ruled by uncertainty.

The Fed’s interest rate hikes, central banks’ hawkish stances, and ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions all add to market uncertainty.

ANKARA

The global market’s mixed performance this week is due to central banks’ hawkish stances and strong macroeconomic data that support monetary tightening.

The markets are still reacting to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) hawkish stance last week, as well as the strong employment data released in the United States.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to raise interest rates by 150 basis points over six meetings this year, while the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to raise rates by 40 basis points in 2022, according to market expectations.

While investors have been focusing on monetary policy officials’ verbal guidance, ECB Governor Christine Lagarde’s comments on Monday may increase asset price volatility.

While Fed officials’ negative comments last week about a 50-basis-point interest rate hike increased market uncertainty, inflation data in the United States this week is expected to reduce it.

With these developments, risk appetite in global stock markets appears to be low, while the ongoing rise in oil prices indicates that cost pressures on the economy may persist.

Brent oil is currently trading at (dollar)92.9 per barrel, its highest level since October 2014, and has entered its eighth week of gains following a seven-week upward trend.

The US 10-year bond yield is currently stabilizing at 1.91 percent, after rising to 1.94 percent on Friday due to better-than-expected non-farm employment data.

In the New York stock market on Friday, the SandP 500 index gained 0.52 percent and the Nasdaq index gained 1.58 percent, while the Dow Jones index fell 0.06 percent. Index futures contracts in the United States are mixed on the first trading day of the new week.

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to have an impact on asset prices.

While analysts focused on the decisions that came out of US President Joe Biden’s meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield rose to 0.21 percent due to selling pressure in the bond markets following Europe’s hawkish monetary policy.

The eurodollar parity, on the other hand, is down for the week.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.