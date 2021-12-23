Markets around the world are in a good mood ahead of the holiday season.

Markets around the world are in a good mood ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Before the Christmas holiday, investors’ risk appetite was at an all-time high.

Concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant dissipating have prompted a relief rally in global markets ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Investors’ risk appetite was high, according to analysts, and transaction volume was low in global stock markets.

Due to the Christmas holiday, many countries’ markets, particularly those in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom, will be closed on Friday.

Belgium tightened restrictions during the holiday season to keep COVID-19 cases low.

The positive outlook in the equity markets was bolstered by macroeconomic data released in the United States. The country’s third-quarter growth rate was revised upwards from 2.1 percent to 2.3 percent.

The US economy shrank by 3.4 percent last year, according to third-quarter data, while growth expectations for 2021 increased to 5.6 percent, the highest level since 1984.

The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index in the United States, on the other hand, increased by 6.3 points in December compared to the previous month, reaching 137.9, the highest level in the last five months.

The nation’s health regulator approved a pill to treat coronavirus symptoms at home, easing investor concerns about the pandemic.

The third-quarter growth rate in the United Kingdom was revised down to 1.1 percent.

Growth will also return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, according to the report.

According to data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), Germany’s public debt increased by 5.1% in the first nine months of 2021.

The overall public debt increased to €2.28 trillion ((dollar)2.58 trillion) from €111.3 billion ((dollar)126 billion).

Businesses are reporting the slowest growth since the country was placed under lockdown earlier this year, according to the Confederation of British Industry, and they expect further slowdowns in early 2022.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic’s Central Bank increased the interest rate by 100 basis points, exceeding expectations, and raising the policy rate to 3.75 percent.

European stock markets ended the day higher on Wednesday, extending the previous session’s gains.

After rising 1.42 percent on Tuesday, the STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, rose 4.37 points, or 0.92 percent, to 478.36.

