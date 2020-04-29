Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War And Endgame Return To Theatres After Pandemic And Marvel Timeline Pushed Back Further

All related news about all upcoming Marvel movies as well as possible Infinity War and End Game coming back to theatres right after the cinemas open back up! Get ready to get hyped up for another round with Marvel’s heavy hitters.

There is a strong possibility that this might happen, as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are two of the most popular movies over the past five years. Also, their directors applaud the idea of these two films returning to the big screen.

Joe Russo recently told CinemaBlend that this was a career highlight for himself and his brother in which people swarmed over to cinemas to see the final two Avengers films to enjoy them with family and friends. They are both “ecstatic” for Infinity War and Endgame to return to cinemas to be able to give that spark for movie business once more to help cinemas across the globe to get back on their feet after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Joe Russo said, “For us, that’s really the strength of the theatrical experience is that it combines audiences, and it combines you globally. To have been a part of movies that did that, on that scale with that level of emotional connection from the audience, was really very touching, and will be the highlight of our careers,” and added, “So, using those films to get people back into the theaters? We would be ecstatic. I mean, any opportunity for people to go back and share in those stories together is one that we would support.”

Other smash hit movies are set to come out as well, like Inception, Avatar, and Interstellar, to draw more crowds. Already, China re-opened hundreds of their theatres and announced that they’d also screen Infinity Wars as well as Endgame.

Since Disney now owns all rights to Marvel Studios, they have decided to push back all release dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Major films set for release for this year 2020 are now also set on a later date, which involved Black Widow and Mulan. Though social media has been an outlet for people clamoring to stream the movies; instead, Disney doesn’t seem to be too fond of the idea.

Mulan is now set to come out on July 24, while Black Widow is set for a late release on November 6. Black Widow now takes the spot of The Eternals in which would have been the second Marvel Cinematic Universe movie for 2020 gets pushed back to February 12, 2021.

So if you’re a Marvel fan, expect the wait to be a bit longer. Nobody saw the pandemic coming and disrupting our cravings for everything that is Marvel anyways. For now, stay home and stay safe.

