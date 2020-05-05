Mask, distancing … What awaits you at your hairdresser from May 11

Finally, here they are back. From May 11, many hairdressers will be able to take back their scissors. A reopening expected by the French firmly: 60% of them wish to go there in the first week of deconfinement, according to an employer source. On social networks, hundreds of Internet users are thus expressing their impatience. “My dream: to go to the hairdresser there!”, writes a young woman. Even the leader of the Insoumis, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, had fun of the situation by recently posting a photo of him with a ponytail: “I did not understand. On May 11 he deconfigured hairdressers yes or no? ”, he asks.

It must be said that customers were not the only ones eagerly awaiting the reopening of salons. Professionals also hoped, after several weeks of economic scarcity. “We had good indicators, the male hairstyle had taken off, and suddenly everything fell sharply. We do not