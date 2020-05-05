May 1: despite the confinement, some rallies in France

Almost everywhere in France and despite the confinement still in force, citizens decided to take to the streets on May 1, Labor Day. Usually dedicated to large union, political or social mobilizations, this day could not have been the subject of an official appeal.

But yellow vests, union representatives and human rights activists notably demonstrated this Friday in Marseille as in Lyon or Montpellier, calmly and respecting social distancing in order to avoid any spread of Covid-19.

In Marseille, in front of the University Hospital Institute (IHU), a center for treatment and research on infectious diseases, around forty people gathered in front of a large banner: “Neither medal nor charity: means for public hospital ”.

At a distance from each other, yellow vests and unionists chanted: “We want to be screened, not tracked”, or “money, for the public hospital!” ” “The idea is not at all to provoke by breaking the confinement,” assured AFP Sylvie Pillé, retired teacher and yellow vest from the start. “We don’t do anything illegal, we all have a certificate because we come to get tested at the IHU,” she explains when the police intervene after an hour of demonstration.

In Montpellier, around 20 activists from the Human Rights League (LDH), La Cimade and Réseau Education sans frontières (RESF) have displayed banners and posters in the middle of the street, while respecting distancing physical.

“It pays me” newsletter The newsletter that improves your purchasing power

Similar scenes were filmed in Paris and in its suburbs as in Ivry-sur-Seine (Val-de-Marne). Eric Coquerel, deputy (PG) of Seine-Saint-Denis, published a photo of him, Place de la République in the capital, on this day of demonstration. In this same square, according to images shot by a journalist from RT France, the police asked the demonstrators to go home, arresting at least one.