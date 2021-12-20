McDonald’s breakfast service ends at what time?

When does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast? Here are the start and end times.

The exclusive morning menu at MCDONALD’S is only available for a limited time each day before the fast food chain returns to its regular daytime menu favorites.

That means Maccies fans must arrive early if they want hash browns, breakfast McMuffins, and other items.

The old adage goes that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so to make sure you get your morning off to a good start, we’ll tell you what time McDonald’s breakfast is served until.

McDonald’s breakfast is available via drive-thru lanes and home delivery through Just Eat and Uber Eats, so you don’t have to eat in.

If you want McDonald’s delivered to your home, keep in mind that you’ll have to pay a premium.

Every day until 11 a.m., McDonald’s serves breakfast.

It used to switch to the lunchtime menu at 10:30 a.m., but in 2019, the breakfast menu was extended by another 30 minutes.

Breakfast is served at 5 a.m. in restaurants that are normally open 24 hours a day.

Every other restaurant begins the day with their breakfast menu, which is available at their regular opening times.

Using the store locator tool, you can find out where your nearest branch is located and when it opens.

On the McDonald’s website, you can see the breakfast menu, which includes everything from McMuffins to pancakes and a cheesy bacon flatbread.

Breakfast muffins with jam and breakfast rolls are newer additions to the menu.

Plus, old favorites like a sausage and egg McMuffin or a bacon roll are still available.

The McDonald’s breakfast bagel has yet to return, which is a disappointment for fast food fans.

The regular day menu, however, has undergone some recent changes, with the Christmas menu now available for 2021.

Here is the complete menu:

During breakfast hours, you can eat at McDonald’s restaurants.

Now that the coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been lifted, you can order as usual in stores, either at the register, using the My McDonald’s app, or on the screens as you enter.

Although masks are no longer required to be worn indoors in England, McDonald’s has yet to provide updated guidance on whether customers and employees will be expected to wear one.

You can still order food to go, go through a drive-thru, or have it delivered.

McDonald’s began offering home delivery at hundreds of its restaurants at the start of the pandemic, allowing you to have breakfast delivered right to your door.

You can place orders through Just Eat and Uber Eats, but remember that delivery costs money.

How much does this cost…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.