McDonald’s Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q1

Investing.com – McDonald’s (NYSE: ) reported on Wednesday first quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

McDonald’s announced earnings per share of $1.72 on revenue of $4.92B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $4.94B. That with comparison to EPS of $1.72 on revenue of $4.96B in the same period a year before. McDonald’s had reported EPS of $1.97 on revenue of $5.35B in the previous quarter. Analysts are expecting EPS of $1.75 and revenue of $4.95B in the upcoming quarter.

McDonald’s shares are down 11% from the beginning of the year , still down 20.75% from its 52 week high of $221.93 set on August 9, 2019. They are outperforming the which is down 16.21% year to date.

McDonald’s shares gained 0.26% in intra-day trade following the report.

McDonald’s’s report follows an earnings beat by Pinduoduo on March 11, who reported EPS of $-1.52 on revenue of $10.79B, compared to forecasts EPS of $-1.88 on revenue of $11.04B.

Dollar General had beat expectations on March 12 with fourth quarter EPS of $2.1 on revenue of $7.16B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.01 on revenue of $7.15B.

McDonald’s follows other major Services sector earnings this month