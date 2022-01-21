McDonald’s ‘glitch’ gives fans 10 free burgers and 16 sides – here’s how to get them.

McDonald’s ‘glitch’ gives customers 10 free burgers and 16 free sides – here’s how to take advantage of it.

A MCDONALD’S fan recently took advantage of an apparent glitch at the fast-food chain, receiving a slew of free items.

This secret was revealed by TikToker “luisovoxo,” or Louis, at an unknown McDonald’s location.

He walked into a store and went straight to the kiosk machine in the video, which lasts just over a minute.

The trick is to go to the shareables section, which has items that are designed to be ordered by multiple customers.

In other words, if you plan on ordering with friends or family, you should look over the menu.

However, when Louis’ screen loaded, he noticed a couple of items listed for (dollar)0.

This includes a burger pack for six people as well as a selection of favorites.

Four single patties, two McDoubles, and four orders of french fries appear to be included in the burger package.

Two Big Macs, six apple pies, two single patties, an unspecified amount of chicken nuggets, and six orders of fries appear to be included in the favorites for six.

He then chose his sauces and finished his order, which had a (dollar)0 subtotal.

Louis concluded the video by demonstrating how the order was displayed on the screen behind the cashiers.

Louis and McDonald’s did not respond to The Sun’s request for comment, but it appears that this is a technical issue.

While it’s unclear if the issue has been resolved, we did check out the McDonald’s app, which resembles the store’s kiosk.

The burger pack and favorites for six were not available in the shareables section.

Meanwhile, there were packages available that included a classic Big Mac with an apple pie, 40 nuggets, and two large fries orders.

These packages will set you back (dollar)22.96 and (dollar)16.89.

However, keep in mind that prices differ by city and state.

However, there are a plethora of deals available to app users.

For example, the McDonald’s app now allows you to order fries for free with a (dollar)1 minimum purchase.

Another TikToker revealed how he gets half-price McDonald’s breakfasts.

Take a look at how this TikToker saves money before going grocery shopping.

In addition, next month, McDonald’s will roll out its new McPlant burger in 600 additional locations.

