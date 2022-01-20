McDonald’s has brought back a once-in-a-lifetime seasonal dessert, and fans are ecstatic.

McDonald’s has brought back a fan favorite, but not everyone will get to try it.

The blueberry pie has been brought back to the table.

The classic apple pie from McDonald’s is famous.

The year-round favorite is a rectangular dessert encased in pie crust and filled with warm sliced apple filling.

The fast food chain has expanded its pie menu, most recently with the addition of a holiday pie.

Blueberry pie has made a comeback, and fans are rejoicing.

“Move over holiday pie! The rumors are true: the Blueberry and Crème Pie is back at McDonald’s for the first time in 2017,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told The Sun.

But don’t get too excited, because it’s only available for a limited time.

The bad news is that it isn’t available everywhere.

The fan favorite is available as a regional menu item at about 6,800 McDonald’s locations across the United States, according to McDonald’s.

McDonald’s using a limited-time offer for its blueberry pie is a common food marketing strategy.

It’s used to pique people’s interest and encourage them to visit a particular location.

The sweet pastry, filled with blueberries and a vanilla flavored creme, layered side by side and wrapped in a pie crust, has been available in the United States for about five years.

“Go get it while it’s hot, literally,” said the McDonald’s spokesperson.

Because the pie isn’t available everywhere, social media has been buzzing with reports of blueberry sightings.

It has been spotted in Southern California, Illinois, and New York, according to Twitter users.

“The current limited pie is blueberry cream,” one Twitter user said.

I can see how this could cause me to expand significantly.”

“Had a McDonald’s blueberry pie this morning…haven’t stopped thinking about it since,” another tweeted.

Meanwhile, when I picked up a Happy Meal for my son at my local McDonald’s in New Jersey last night, I noticed the blueberry pie on the menu.

