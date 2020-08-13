McDonald’s is bringing back six menu favourites this Thursday including the apple pie and chicken legend

MCDONALD’s is bringing back six menu favourites tomorrow, August 13, including apple pies and the chicken legend.

The burger, which comes with a chicken breast fillet with bacon and lettuce, will be available in all three flavours – cool mayo, spicy and BBQ.

Maccies fans will also once again be able to order a double quarter pounder with cheese, toffee latte, millionaire’s donut and carrot sticks.

The fast food chain has been offering a reduced menu ever since it reopened following the coronavirus crisis.

In July, McDonald’s brought back milkshakes, mayo chicken sandwiches, the bacon mayo chicken, hot chocolate, bacon double cheeseburgers and Happy Meal organic milk bottles.

Fan favourites that are still off the menu include wraps and salads – you can check out a full list of what items are still missing below.

McDonald’s told The Sun it’s continuing to test all of the items to work out how to safely bring them back with fewer staff in the kitchen.

Maccies has been reopening its restaurants in phases for either home delivery, takeaway or drive-thru orders.

It now has more than 1,260 sites open for business, although not all branches offer every method of ordering.

Customers are being advised to use the McDonald’s restaurant locator to check what their local is doing, as well as the latest opening times.

In July, McDonald’s expanded its breakfast selection to 1,000 restaurants.

The breakfast menu includes fan favourites such as McMuffins and hash browns, but there will be no porridge, bagels or breakfast wraps.

McDonald’s initially brought back breakfast to 42 branches as part of a trial.

McDonald’s fans can get a Big Mac for £1.60 as part of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which will run until the end of August.

McDonald’s temporarily shut all 1,350 restaurants on March 23 amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The fast food chain has confirmed it now asks customers to wear masks if they’re just collecting food and not sitting in.